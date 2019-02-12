Agriculture Cleaning Solutions

Animal Pens & Confinement Areas

Manure management and complete sanitization in your animal pens and confinement areas are struggles we know you deal with on a daily basis. Our goal is to provide you with the best cleaning tools for all of your needs. Removing bacteria from areas covered in manure, cleaning floors in high traffic areas, and keeping the spread of dust to a minimum are how we can help.

Our NT 65/2 wet/dry vacuum is easy to operate and is built tough for your professional needs. It even features a self-cleaning filter and 17.2 gallon container capacity. The BD 50/50 C Classic Bp walk-behind scrubber is economically designed and can take on large jobs. With three cleaning modes, it makes it simple for any operator to get the job done right.

Use an HDS 3.9/20 Ea hot water pressure washer to disinfect floors, walls, pens, holding areas, and stalls. With an all metal frame, and a heavy-duty vertical heating coil, you’ll be able to clean faster than ever. Kärcher’s HD 4.5/32-4S Ed cold water pressure washer is designed for use in areas where dirt accumulates every day. It is easy to maneuver and is reliable for all-day use.