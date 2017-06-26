Cleaning solutions for industrial manufacturing

Exteriors and Outdoors

Exterior dirt and debris can be a challenge to keep out of your facility. Parking lots, sidewalks, and entrances can be easily cleaned with our range of industrial floor care equipment and commercial pressure washers.

The KM 105/110 R Bp ride-on floor sweeper is perfect for sweeping debris from sidewalks, walkways, and building entrances. Kärcher's KM 130/300 R ride-on floor sweeper has a high working and transport speed and includes an 81 gallon waste container.

If you're looking for maximum performance for the toughest jobs, the KM 150/500 R Bp ride-on floor sweeper is your machine. This industrial floor sweeper includes a robust steel chassis, durable and reliable components, and a dust filter system.

The HD 3.0/27 G cold water pressure washer can easily blast debris from sidewalks, parking lots, and building exteriors to keep your building looking presentable.