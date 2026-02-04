NT 68/1 with Front Squeegee and Tools

The Kärcher NT 68/1 18-gallon wet/dry vacuum offers efficient water pick up with its unique front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly.

The Kärcher NT 68/1 wet and dry vacuum offers more efficient water pick up with its 28" front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly with lift lever. Its unique 18-gallon capacity tank is designed to empty without the need for tipping, and offers easy mobility for medium to large jobs in a variety of locations. The NT 68/1 wet/dry vac comes complete with an onboard tool storage compartment and safety sign storage bracket and features a crush proof hose, large rear transport wheels and drip tray.

Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (cfm) 142
Waterlift (in) 80
Container capacity (gal) 18
Amps (W) 1 x 1380
Standard nominal width (in) 1.37
Length of cord (ft) 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Color anthracite
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 35.5 x 24.5 x 37.5

Accessories

  • Suction hose length: 8 ft
  • Crevice nozzle

Equipment

  • Floor nozzle
  • Drip tray
  • HKS 100
