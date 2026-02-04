B 80 W Bp (Disc)
The B 80 walk-behind floor scrubber with traction drive is ideal for cleaning floors at 23,000-32,300 ft²/hr. Configured with disc brushes and sweeping function of 26-30" working widths.
The B 80 W Bp battery powered scrubber drier offers a variety of battery options (24 V, 225, 260 Ah and 255 Ah AGM). With brush head and disc brushes, fully automatic squeegee raising and lowering function, 30" working width, large LCD color display, traction drive and KIK key system for protection against incorrect operation. Additional features include: eco!efficiency mode extends battery life, tank rinsing system for automatic cleaning of the dirty water tank without splash back as well as auto-fill function for convenient filling of the water tank.
Features and benefits
Two batteries to choose from
- Battery types: low maintenance 260 Ah, 330 Ah, 335 Ah or 312 AGM.
- The charging curve of the built-in charger is perfectly adjusted to the various battery types.
- For a long battery life.
Automatic lowering and raising of the brush head and squeegee
- Brush head and squeegee are lowered automatically depending on the selected cleaning programme.
- Practical: squeegee is raised automatically when reversing.
20" disc brush or pad driver heads
- With 65 or 75 cm working width.
- Simple operation: unlocking the brush via foot pedal, locking by lowering the machine or clipping in manually.
Easy handling
- Simple handling thanks to clear control elements with colour-coding.
- Simplified use and shortened teach-in time.
Adjustable contact pressure of the brush
- Electrically adjustable contact pressure.
- Easy adjustment of the contact pressure.
- The contact pressure is adjusted automatically.
Powerful traction drive
- Infinitely variable forward and reverse operation.
- Maximum speed can be preset.
Straight or curved squeegee
- Perfect suction on every floor.
- Various squeegee blades available: natural rubber, oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted squeegee blades for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|26
|Vacuum working width (in)
|37
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|21.13 / 21.13
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 240
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 9
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|210
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|28
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|63.66 x 31.89 x 45.43
Accessories
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Charger
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
Configurable components
Accessories
Detergents
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-204.0
Description
B 80 W Bp, 26" walk-behind scrubber, includes D 65 cleaning head, 260 Ah batteries and charger
Part No.
9.841-201.0
Description
B 80 W Bp, 26" walk-behind scrubber, includes D 65 cleaning head and 255 Ah AGM batteries and charger