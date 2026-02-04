B 150 R Bp
Productive and versatile ride-on floor scrubber with dual side brushes for industrial cleaning applications.
The compact and maneuverable B 150 R Bp ride-on floor scrubber combines excellent cleaning results with simple operation and excellent handling. To achieve this, the machine has a roller brush head with an 33.46 inch working width and a latest-generation, aluminium squeegee, which offers impressive suction performance. The daytime running light ensures optimal visibility. The Kärcher auto-fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. Moreover, the 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger are included. The equipment package is rounded off by the large, color display, which offers 30 languages and enables simple machine operation and adjustment of the cleaning parameters, as well as by the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore largely rule out operator errors.
Features and benefits
Innovative KIK system
Built-in battery charger
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 170
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 8
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|66.9 x 35.8 x 55.9
Accessories
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Built-in battery charger
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- FACT
- Filters
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- Auto-Fill
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-365.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp Advanced 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries. Scrub deck and squeegee sold separately.
Part No.
9.841-366.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp SB Advanced 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes. Scrub deck and squeegee sold separately.
Part No.
9.841-367.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries. Scrub deck and squeegee sold separately.
Part No.
9.841-368.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp SB 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes. Scrub deck and squeegee sold separately.
Part No.
9.841-286.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries. Scrub deck sold separately
Part No.
9.841-287.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp SB 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries and dual side brushes. Scrub deck sold separately
Part No.
9.841-288.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp Advanced 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries. Scrub deck sold separately
Part No.
9.841-289.0
Description
BR 150 R Bp SB Advanced 36V ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries and dual side brushes. Scrub deck sold separately
Part No.
9.841-290.0
Description
B 150 R Bp with R 75 scrub deck 36V/30" ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries
Part No.
9.841-291.0
Description
B 150 R Bp with R 75 scrub deck 36V/30" ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries
Part No.
9.841-294.0
Description
B 150 R Bp SB with R 75 scrub deck 36V/30" ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries and dual side brushes.
Part No.
9.841-295.0
Description
B 150 R Bp SB with R 75 scrub deck 36V/30" ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes.
Part No.
9.841-292.0
Description
B 150 R Bp with R 90 scrub deck 36V/36" ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries
Part No.
9.841-293.0
Description
B 150 R Bp with R 90 scrub deck 36V/36" ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries
Part No.
9.841-296.0
Description
B 150 R Bp SB with R 90 scrub deck 36V/36" ride-on auto scrubber with 360 Ah batteries and dual side brushes
Part No.
9.841-297.0
Description
B 150 R Bp SB with R 90 scrub deck 36V/36" ride-on auto scrubber with 312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes