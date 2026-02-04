It has never been easier and more enjoyable to clean your carpets! Enjoy the superior ergonomics of extracting while walking forward! The extractor deck rotates to allow cleaning in any direction. This new extractor provides anywhere from 30-60% productivity improvement in addition to reduced dry times. Our cleaning technology provides productive interim & deep extraction cleaning in one machine. Clean your carpets with the efficiency and speed never before seen. Walk forward ergonomics •The only self-contained walk forward extractor on the market. •Steerable extractor head provides excellent maneuverability in any direction. •Adjust the steering wheel to any operator height for optimum ergonomics. Easy maintenance •The brush and vacuum shoe require no tools to save time during daily cleaning and maintenance. •In line solution filter is easy to access and can be removed with solution in tank. Set it and go •Single dial to select mode of operation is intuitive and makes for easy training. Real world practicality •eco!efficiency mode is quiet and perfect for daytime cleaning. •Our cleaning technology provides a 40% reduction in carpet dry times. •Cord management system keeps cord out of the way during operation.