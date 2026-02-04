B 300 R I
The B 300 R I LPG sweeper-scrubber features a right scrub brush, working lights, warning beacon, and can be upgraded with other optional accessories. Also available in diesel-powered models.
The B 300 R I is a game-changer in the world of diesel/gas-powered combination floor scrubbers. Its four-cylinder engine is powerful enough to handle vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in one go. It also has an option for a 36V battery drive that emits zero emissions, making it suitable for indoor applications. With working widths of up to 5.4 feet (scrubbing/drying) and 5.7 feet (sweeping), it can clean even large areas in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Brush working width (in)
|41.1
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|55.1
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|69.1
|Vacuum working width (in)
|56.7
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|79.25 / 79.25
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 75
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|14
|Brush speed (rpm)
|222
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|87
|Amps (W)
|3300
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|94.5 x 60.6 x 69.3
Accessories
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- FACT
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
Videos
Detergents
Find parts for B 300 RI LPG + LB
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.