The B 300 R I is a game-changer in the world of diesel/gas-powered combination floor scrubbers. Its four-cylinder engine is powerful enough to handle vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in one go. It also has an option for a 36V battery drive that emits zero emissions, making it suitable for indoor applications. With working widths of up to 5.4 feet (scrubbing/drying) and 5.7 feet (sweeping), it can clean even large areas in no time.