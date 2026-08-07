With a width of 6.7", the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 6 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows, french door panes and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned by the regular WV 6 nozzle. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.