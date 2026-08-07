WV 6 Narrow Suction Nozzle (white)
Perfect for lattice windows, french door panes and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 6 with a width of 6.7".
With a width of 6.7", the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 6 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows, french door panes and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned by the regular WV 6 nozzle. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Narrow shape
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|6.8 x 3.9 x 1.6
Cleaning application
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Kitchen work surfaces