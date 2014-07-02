Window Vac Squeegee Blade, Narrow, 6-3/4"

To replace small squeegee blades of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.

For the replacement of the narrow squeegee blades of battery powered window vacuum cleaners WV 50, WV 75, WV 2, WV 5 and WVP 10. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Color Black
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 6.7 x 1.7 x 0.2
Cleaning application
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Flat tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Kitchen work surfaces