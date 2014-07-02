Window Vac Squeegee Blade, Narrow, 6-3/4"
To replace small squeegee blades of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.
For the replacement of the narrow squeegee blades of battery powered window vacuum cleaners WV 50, WV 75, WV 2, WV 5 and WVP 10. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|6.7 x 1.7 x 0.2
Cleaning application
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Kitchen work surfaces