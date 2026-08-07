Replacement Squeegee Blades for WV 1 Window Vac
Set of replacement squeegee blades for the WV 1 Window Vac. Made in Germany.
Set of two replacement squeegee blades for the Kärcher WV1 Window Vac. Each blade is 9.84 inches wide (250mm). Compatible with WV1 Window Vac (NOT compatible with WV 50 Window Vac). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Genuine Kärcher Accessory. Made in Germany.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.8 x 0.2 x 1.8
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Kitchen work surfaces