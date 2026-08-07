Set of two replacement squeegee blades for the Kärcher WV1 Window Vac. Each blade is 9.84 inches wide (250mm). Compatible with WV1 Window Vac (NOT compatible with WV 50 Window Vac). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Genuine Kärcher Accessory. Made in Germany.