Lost or damaged the charger for a Kärcher Window Vac (see models below) or KB 5 Electric Broom? This replacement is compatible with the following versions sold in North America (WV 1, WVP 10, WV 50, WV 50 Plus, WV 55, and WV 60) as well as the KB 5 Electric Broom. Not for use with the WV 6 or WV 6 Premium. This genuine Kärcher charger is an exact replacement. For use in North America only. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.