Window Vac Extension Kit
Telescopic extension pole for Kärcher Window Vacs, to help you reach overhead windows. Made in Germany.
This telescopic extension for the Kärcher Window Vac enables you to clean overhead windows. It easily attaches to all WV 1, WV 6 and WV 50 models of Kärcher Window Vacs. The extension has an adjustable joint that allows you to select the best working angle, and includes interchangeable and washable cloth pads so that you can applyand suction away window cleaning solution. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Made in Germany.
Features and benefits
High window surfaces can be easily reached
Telescopic lance
Compatible with all Window Vacs and the vibrating cordless wiper
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5.9 x 9.8 x 46.1
Videos
Cleaning application
- Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
- Conservatories
Find parts for Window Vac Extension Kit
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.