This telescopic extension for the Kärcher Window Vac enables you to clean overhead windows. It easily attaches to all WV 1, WV 6 and WV 50 models of Kärcher Window Vacs. The extension has an adjustable joint that allows you to select the best working angle, and includes interchangeable and washable cloth pads so that you can applyand suction away window cleaning solution. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Made in Germany.