WVP replacement squeegee blades - 280mm (2)

To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.

Simply change the 11" squeegee blades and the battery Window Vac again cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Color Black
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 11 x 0.2 x 1.8
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Flat tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Kitchen work surfaces