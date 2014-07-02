WVP replacement squeegee blades - 280mm (2)
To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.
Simply change the 11" squeegee blades and the battery Window Vac again cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free – without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11 x 0.2 x 1.8
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Kitchen work surfaces