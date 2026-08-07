Replacement Fast Wall Charger for WV 6 Plus and WV 6 Premium
Genuine Kärcher replacement fast wall charger for WV 6 Plus and WV 6 Premium Window Vacs
Lost or damaged the charger for your WV 6 Plus or WV 6 Premium Window Vacuum? This genuine Kärcher charger is an exact replacement. For use in North America only. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Suitable for WV 6 and WV 6 Premium
- The fast charger is a genuine Karcher replacement part for the WV 6 Plus and WV 6 Premium
Fast charging of the battery
- The machine is ready for use again quickly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black