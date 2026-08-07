Window Vac Microfiber Pads for Outdoor Use
Microfiber pads with a large number of abrasive fibers for cleaning outdoor windows.
Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfiber pads can very easily be attached to the Window Vac spray bottle. Because there is a particularly large number of abrasive fibers, the pad is especially suited for cleaning outdoor windows. The enclosed dirt scraper removes even the most stubborn dirt from the window. Genuine Kärcher accessory.
Features and benefits
Microfibre wiping cloth outdoor
- For gleaming streak-free windows.
Hook-and-loop fastener
- Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfiber cloth can very easily and quickly be attached and removed.
Dirt scraper
Suitable for WV Premium Spray Bottle (2.633-129.0), as well as the spray bottles included with the WV 1, WV 6 and WV 6 Premium.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Fiber composition textile
|70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|2.8 x 10.8 x 1.2
Cleaning application
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Flat tiles
- Mirrors
- Even stubborn dirt