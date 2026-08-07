Premium Spray Bottle

Premium Spray Bottle for use with Kärcher Window Vacs

Premium spray bottle with size-adjustable cleaning cloth holder. The bottle capacity is 8.5 oz (250ml). Includes a washable microfiber cloth that evenly spreads the cleaning solution, as well as a sample of Kärcher's Window Cleaner Concentrate for streak-free windows. Bonus dirt scraper to help remove the most stubborn dirt. Genuine Kärcher Accessory. Made in Germany.

Features and benefits
Narrow and wide wipers
  • For cleaning large and small windows
Hook-and-loop fastener
  • Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfiber cloth can very easily and quickly be attached and removed.
Dirt scraper
  • With the dirt scraper, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed in no time.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Fiber composition textile 80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
Color white
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 4.7 x 4.7 x 9.8
Cleaning application
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Flat tiles
  • Even stubborn dirt
Accessories
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