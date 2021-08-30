Cleaning living spaces: Tips for tackling dust and dirt

Tidying properly

The easiest way to keep a room tidy is by regularly putting things away.

Tidying up is easier in short bursts, which prevents the dreaded chaos appearing in the first place. You should tidy things that can be quickly put away straight away, instead of putting them on the to-do list or cleaning plan.

All objects should have their place in the house. Suitable containers, such as boxes or baskets, can help keep surfaces free, but must also be put away themselves from time to time.

Don't overfill horizontal surfaces such as tables, shelves and window sills, otherwise you'll need a lot of patience later to put it all away.