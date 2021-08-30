Cleaning windows: Tips for a streak-free view

How often should you clean your windows?

Large windows, and large numbers of them, flood a home with light and make it feel inviting.

However, particularly when the pollen count is high, or following lots of rain, or if there are extended dry periods with lots of dust, it takes just a few days before the windows look like they have not been cleaned in months.

On the inside, windows also have a lot to contend with; children and pets in particular often leave behind prints and blotches on the window pane.

Depending on how dirty they are, windows should therefore be cleaned, both inside and outside, approximately every two months.