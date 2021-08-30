Cleaning mirrors

Mirrors are delicate

A mirror requires special attention. This is due to its composition: It consists of a glass plate, a silver or aluminium coating, and multiple layers of lacquer. The silver coating, which is responsible for the reflection and has open edges, and its multi-layer coating make a mirror fragile.

A mirror with no frame may therefore change over time. If inappropriate cleaners are used, water droplets cannot be removed at the edge. Also vapors from solvents, such as nail varnish remover, can affect it.

The edge area is therefore the most fragile part of the mirror. To ensure that it does not rust at the sides, it is best to not use any detergents when cleaning it. Water and simple household remedies are usually sufficient to clean mirrors.