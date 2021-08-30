Cleaning different types of tiles correctly

There are countless types of tiles. To clean them in the most effective way, it is therefore important to first correctly identify the material of the tile.

The most common types are ceramic tiles, such as fine stoneware tiles, glazed tiles, stoneware tiles, terracotta tiles and clinker tiles.

The basic component of all commercially available tiles is clay which, depending on the type, is made up of different aggregates and burns at different temperatures.

However, you occasionally also find natural and artificial stone tiles in residential homes, and this is where you have to take particular care with the cleaning process.