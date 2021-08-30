Which detergent is suitable for cleaning grout and joints?

Detergents are primarily classified according to their pH value. Most multi-purpose cleaners are slightly alkaline (pH value > 7), meaning that organic dirt, such as grease or albumin can be removed. This also removes the food source for micro-organisms.

If the grout is only slightly dirty, it can be easily cleaned using alkaline household remedies, such as baking powder, bicarbonate of soda or soda.

To do this, mix one of the aforementioned household remedies with water at a ratio of 3:1 to form a thick paste. The paste can then be worked into the joints using a joint brush or a toothbrush. The mixture should be left to work for approximately 30 minutes and then be rinsed off using warm water and a clean cloth.

When working with a brush, splashes may occur, so you should always wear protective goggles and gloves.