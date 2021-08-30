Cleaning tips for pet owners

Additional cleaning around the house

Does the dog leave muddy paw prints across the freshly mopped floor? Does the cat love spreading its food around the outside of its bowl? Does the guinea pig scoot about its cage, flinging hair all over the house?

Welcome to a house with pets. It's inevitable that having a pet means more cleaning around the house, meaning more dirt, allergens and potentially disease-carrying germs.

Therefore, cleaning cages, aviaries and pets' favourite places regularly and thoroughly helps ensure cleanliness, as well as hygiene and health protection – for both you and your pet.

Cleaning is the same as with many household tasks: tried-and-tested methods are generally effective and suitable, but the right technology can make work easier and more convenient.