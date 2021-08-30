Carpet cleaning made easy

Deep cleaning: Clean fibre-deep thanks to spray extraction cleaning

Even if you regularly vacuum dust, carpets become unsightly over time. This is because when you vacuum, dirt is only removed from the surface. By carrying out a more intensive clean of the carpet at longer intervals, you can remove all of the dirt that has formed over time despite regular cleaning. Deep cleaning with a spray extraction cleaner increases the lifetime of a carpet and improves hygiene because this also removes dirt, grease residues and unpleasant odors that are stuck between the fibers.

The principle is simple: During spray extraction cleaning, the water and detergent are sprayed on in one step and then immediately vacuumed up again with the dirt. In a second work step, you should rinse with clean water to remove the last detergent residues. The carpet should also be completely dry before you walk on it again. After drying, it can then be thoroughly vacuumed once again.