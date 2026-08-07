Carpet Glider
The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the usefulness of Kärcher steam cleaners to refreshing and straightening carpets and rugs.
The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the usefulness of Kärcher steam cleaners to refreshing and straightening carpets and rugs. The Kärcher carpet glider is compatible with all EasyFix floor tools and boasts a quick and easy connection. Easily snaps on to the head of the SC EasyFix. Evenly distributes heat, applying an even layer of steam to quickly refresh carpets and rugs. Genuine Kärcher product
Features and benefits
Compatible with the EasyFix floor nozzle
- Give carpets a new lease on life with steam
The EasyFix floor nozzle can be easily inserted into (and removed from) the carpet glider
- For convenient handling without having to bend down
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14.1 x 7 x 1.8
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
- Carpeted floors
Find parts for Carpet Glider
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