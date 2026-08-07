The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the usefulness of Kärcher steam cleaners to refreshing and straightening carpets and rugs. The Kärcher carpet glider is compatible with all EasyFix floor tools and boasts a quick and easy connection. Easily snaps on to the head of the SC EasyFix. Evenly distributes heat, applying an even layer of steam to quickly refresh carpets and rugs. Genuine Kärcher product