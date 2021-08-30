Cleaning fireplaces

Why can't I use a regular vacuum cleaner?

Household vacuum cleaners are not suitable for vacuuming fireplaces. The fine particles of ash quickly block the filter and suction turbine, which leads to a loss of performance and, in the worst case, motor failure. It is better to use an ash vacuum cleaner, which allows your work to be dust-free and convenient too.

The filters for ash vacuum cleaners are designed so that even fine particles of ash can be reliably vacuumed. Moreover, ash vacuum cleaners must fulfill certain safety requirements: a metal suction hose and flame-resistant canister prevent remnants of embers from damaging the vacuum cleaner or starting a smouldering fire.

In order to clean the filter effectively to prevent blockages, ash vacuum cleaners also have a unique cleaning function. There are models on which you can press a button to change the direction of the air flow to clean the filter effectively. This doesn't create any dust for the user since the dust is routed straight back into the canister.