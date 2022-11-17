Cleaning patio slabs: removing stains and discolourations

Splashes of red wine, sauce stains around the table or grease splatters under the barbecue; if stains dirty the patio after boisterous summer nights, quick action is required. This is because, especially on patio slabs with porous surfaces, liquids soak in quickly and can lead to discolouration that is difficult to remove afterwards. In particular, grease and oil leave stubborn stains on concrete or stone floors. Cleaning products for stone surfaces or special concrete cleaners are a good way to remove these type of stains. A distinction is made between cleaning products that are applied directly and those that must be diluted. For the latter, it is important to maintain the correct ratio. The cleaning product is applied to the affected areas and should be left to act for about 2 to 5 minutes. After that, rinse the areas with clean water. Alternatively, the patio can be cleaned with home remedies. For example, you can use soap diluted in warm water or make your own cleaner. All you need is a little bicarbonate soda or vinegar. However, before you get to work, it is advisable to test the cleaner on an inconspicuous part of the patio. If the material discolours, it is best to rely on professional aids and cleaning products.

If home remedies are suitable, proceed as follows: First, dilute with water and generously distribute it over the patio’s surface. Vinegar can be applied directly or in a 1:1 ratio with water. In the case of bicarbonate soda, dissolve 1 to 5 tablespoons in 10 litres of water, depending on the degree of soiling. The mixture must now soak in for 15 to 20 minutes. The patio is then cleaned with a scrubber and finally rinsed with clean water.