PS 20 Surface Cleaner

The power scrubber is the ideal accessory for the KHB- and OC 6-18 models when cleaning small areas and steps.

The PS 20 power scrubber for the KHB- and OC 6-18 models features two integrated nozzles, as well as a splash guard with bristles and can rotate 90 degrees. This makes it easier to access hard-to-reach spaces.

Features and benefits
Two integrated nozzles
  • More efficient cleaning of areas compared to the single spray lance.
Compact design
  • Ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
Two extension lances
  • Depending on the application, the PS 20 handheld can be used with or without extensions.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 729 x 198 x 768
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Balcony
  • Stairs
  • Paths
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture