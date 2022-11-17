Why should you wash your car regularly?

Whether it's a collector's item or your pride and joy, you should wash a car at regular intervals. Grime and particulates can settle on the body of your car at any time of year - be it salt in winter, pollen in spring, insects in summer or wet leaves in autumn.

If debris and dirt is not removed, it can eventually cause damage to the paintwork. Regular cleaning therefore not only gives the car a new shine but also helps to preserve its value. With the following tips, your car be clean in no time again.