Kärcher's innovative Window Vac has been effortlessly keeping windows free of smears, smudges and streaks for a long time – and our new innovative blade technology makes it even more flexible now. The longer blade of the WV 6 Premium allows you to use it from the surface's top edge to the bottom corner in just one go – now you can quickly and easily remove excess fluid from surfaces close to the floor, right up to the edge. Its extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes, as well as a digital display that indicates the remaining running time, mean the Window Vac can keep going for even longer. This makes planning your cleaning easier. The WV 6 Premium set also includes two wiping cloths for interior and exterior windows and glass, a spray bottle, a dirt scraper and 20 ml of detergent. Additionally it includes a small suction nozzle for cleaning smaller panes like those on french doors. With the WV 6 Premium, cleaning has no limits! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.