WV 6 Premium Bundle
Our Premium Window Vac Bundle includes the WV 6 and several helpful additions: a narrow suction nozzle for smaller panes, two outdoor window cleaning pads and a small dirt scraper.
Kärcher's innovative Window Vac has been effortlessly keeping windows free of smears, smudges and streaks for a long time – and our new innovative blade technology makes it even more flexible now. The longer blade of the WV 6 Premium allows you to use it from the surface's top edge to the bottom corner in just one go – now you can quickly and easily remove excess fluid from surfaces close to the floor, right up to the edge. Its extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes, as well as a digital display that indicates the remaining running time, mean the Window Vac can keep going for even longer. This makes planning your cleaning easier. The WV 6 Premium set also includes two wiping cloths for interior and exterior windows and glass, a spray bottle, a dirt scraper and 20 ml of detergent. Additionally it includes a small suction nozzle for cleaning smaller panes like those on french doors. With the WV 6 Premium, cleaning has no limits! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Improved blade technologyThe innovative long blade makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for applications close to the floor.
Extra-long battery running timeThe Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning.
Removable bladeThe squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after each use.
Quick and hygienic tank emptying
- The waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with the dirty water or cleaning solution.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
Display that indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time
- The battery charge display indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time. Cleaning can be planned more easily.
The original
- Kärcher invented the Window Vac and continues to deliver the highest level of innovation in window cleaning.
3X quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with traditional cleaning methods.
No drips. No streaks.
- Thanks to its water vacuuming, drips are now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Not just for windows
- Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower stalls.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery run time (min)
|100
|Battery charging time (min)
|170
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|4.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5 x 11 x 12.2
Accessories
- Charger: Quick charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Cleaning agents: Window cleaner RM 503, 16.91 fl oz
- Narrow suction nozzle
- Microfibre wiping cloth outdoor: 1 x
- Dirt scraper
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Glass tables and countertops
- Wall tiles and grout