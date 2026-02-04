Use the water flow from your pressure washer to drive the bristles on this handy rotating wash brush. Reduce the time and effort required to loosen bugs, mud and other debris from vehicles, patio furniture and more. The brush automatically dispenses soap from the pressure washer, making it even more convenient to clean with detergents. Includes adapters to work with Karcher electric pressure washers and gas pressure washers, as well as other major brands of pressure washers with Quick Connect fittings.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.