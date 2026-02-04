Experience serious cleaning power with the Kärcher G 3200 P gas pressure washer. This robust machine is engineered to deliver exceptional performance, making quick work of tough cleaning jobs around your home. With a powerful 3200 PSI and a flow rate of 2.4 GPM, you can effortlessly blast away dirt, mildew, and grime from driveways, patios, siding, and more. The reliable 5.5 horsepower, 196 CC engine ensures consistent power for even the most demanding tasks. The G 3200 P offers versatile cleaning options with its four quick-connect nozzles. Choose the 15° nozzle for concentrated, heavy-duty cleaning, the 25° nozzle for general-purpose cleaning, the 40° nozzle for wider surface cleaning, and the 60° detergent nozzle for applying soap and cleaning solutions. The included 25 ft. high-pressure hose offers the freedom to move around your workspace, making cleaning larger surfaces more efficient and less strenuous. Get started right away with the complete package, which includes the G 3200 P Pressure Washer, 15° Nozzle, 25° Nozzle, 40° Nozzle, 60° Soap Nozzle, 25' Hose, Spray Gun, and Spay Wand. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate,which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.