Karcher's Performance Series K1900PSB SC Black Edition electric pressure washer with surface cleaner was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use for extraordinary value. This electric pressure washer delivers 1900 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a folding handle, integrated power cord storage with quick release, a handy storage bin, a large half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning), PLUS an 11" Surface Cleaner – our best-selling accessory! The handle folds down for compact storage. Metal hose connections, a sturdy spray wand, and an integrated black aluminum frame make this high pressure washer highly durable. With 8" never flat wheels, the machine is very easy to maneuver over difficult terrain. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Attach the surface cleaner to quickly give your driveway, sidewalks, patio and deck a fresh appearance. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly. You can set up and start using the K1900PSB SC in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling all of your outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov