The K5 Premium is a powerful electric pressure washer, delivering 2000 PSI for thorough home cleaning. It features a water-cooled induction motor to extend the life of the pressure washer and also to reduce noise. The K5 Premium also features a hose reel for ease of use and storage. Outfitted with a 25 ft high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray (VPS) wand and a patented DirtBlaster turbo spray wand, the K5 premium is ready to tackle any cleaning job. The pressure can be adjusted by simply twisting the VPS wand - for effective and surface-friendly cleaning. Feature rich and built to last, this high performance pressure washer will keep your home and vehicles spotless. Backed by a limited 2 year warranty and our industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.