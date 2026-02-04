K 5 Premium
The K5 Premium is a powerful 2000 PSI electric pressure washer that can handle the toughest cleaning jobs around the home. A pressurized hose reel conveniently protects and stores the hose.
The K5 Premium is a powerful electric pressure washer, delivering 2000 PSI for thorough home cleaning. It features a water-cooled induction motor to extend the life of the pressure washer and also to reduce noise. The K5 Premium also features a hose reel for ease of use and storage. Outfitted with a 25 ft high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray (VPS) wand and a patented DirtBlaster turbo spray wand, the K5 premium is ready to tackle any cleaning job. The pressure can be adjusted by simply twisting the VPS wand - for effective and surface-friendly cleaning. Feature rich and built to last, this high performance pressure washer will keep your home and vehicles spotless. Backed by a limited 2 year warranty and our industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor will impress you with its long service life and high level of performance.
Clean and tidyEverything is kept clean and tidy thanks to a hose drum with convenient hose coiling and large cable hooks, which allow for easy storage of the high pressure hose directly on the device.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2000
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.4
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|430
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|28.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|39.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16.5 x 16.8 x 34.3
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 26 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- High-pressure hose reel
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Tank with detergent adjustment
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Vehicles
- Outside areas
- Medium and large cars, trucks and SUV's
- Stone walls and brick
- Mobile homes
