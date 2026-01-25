The G 3200 Q was developed to offer strong cleaning performance that is both easy to use and store. This gas pressure washer delivers 3200 PSI of TruPRESSURE™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. The G 3200 Q is powered by the performance driven Karcher KXS® 196 cc engine with cast iron piston sleeves which is backed by a 3 year limited warranty. This was designed with the user in mind with features like a 0.4 gallon removable detergent tank, four spray nozzles, oversized wheels, onboard accessory storage, and easy access to all hose connections. Prosumers will appreciate the 25 ft. high quality kink free pressure hose, 12" Never-Flat tires for ease of maneuverability and transport as well as a durable welded steel frame with a removable storable handle for compact storage. The frame design is Best In-Class for Maneuverability for Ergonomic Transportation as well as engineered with a low center of gravity for best in class stability. NO TOOLS REQUIRED for assembly and can be set up in five minutes. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.