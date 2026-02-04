Experience the ultimate in cleaning power and durability with the Kärcher G 3400 P gas pressure washer. This professional-grade machine is built to handle your toughest cleaning tasks, delivering a powerful 3400 PSI to blast away years of dirt, grime, and mildew. The increased flow rate of 2.5 GPM ensures faster cleaning, saving you time and effort. The reliable 5.9 horsepower, 212 cc engine provides the consistent power needed for demanding applications. The G 3400 P is equipped with a high-quality Triplex/Crankshaft pump, known for its durability and longevity, making it a wise investment for homeowners who require professional-level performance. The included set of four quick-connect nozzles provides versatility for a wide range of cleaning jobs. The extra-long 35 ft. high-pressure hose offers exceptional reach, allowing you to clean large areas with ease. Get started immediately with the complete package, which includes the G 3400 P Pressure Washer, 15° nozzle, 25° nozzle, 40° nozzle, 60° soap nozzle, 35' hose, spray gun, and spray wand. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.