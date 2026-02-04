The G 2900 E portable gas pressure washer delivers 2900 PSI of TruPressure®, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. It is powered by a performance driven Karcher KPS 196cc engine with auto choke for easy starting – just pull the trigger and clean. Equipped with oversized 12" wheels, onboard accessory storage, four spray nozzles and easy-access hose connections, this pressure washer was designed with the homeowner in mind. Its rugged welded-steel frame is easy to transport and requires no tools for assembly. Set up and start cleaning in five minutes or less! Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory use. Backed by an industry-leading 3 year limited warranty. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.