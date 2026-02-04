G 2900 E
The G 2900 E is our most compact gas powered pressure washer. It generates 2900 PSI of TruPressure®, ensuring you get consistent cleaning power in a pressure washer that takes up minimal storage space.
The G 2900 E portable gas pressure washer delivers 2900 PSI of TruPressure®, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. It is powered by a performance driven Karcher KPS 196cc engine with auto choke for easy starting – just pull the trigger and clean. Equipped with oversized 12" wheels, onboard accessory storage, four spray nozzles and easy-access hose connections, this pressure washer was designed with the homeowner in mind. Its rugged welded-steel frame is easy to transport and requires no tools for assembly. Set up and start cleaning in five minutes or less! Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory use. Backed by an industry-leading 3 year limited warranty. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|2900
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.6
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Cylinder capacity (CC) (cc³)
|196
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|51.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|60.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|35.4 x 15.2 x 21.9
Accessories
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Spray gun with child safety lock
- Spray lance with Quick Connect adapter (zinc-coated)
- Integrated holder for hose, spray gun and spray lance
- Plant installation: With filter
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
