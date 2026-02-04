G 3500 QHT
Driven by a Honda GX200 engine, the G 3500 QHT is the perfect work companion for contractors and demanding users. Equipped with a triplex pump with professional-grade unloader valve, this unit can handle the most challenging cleaning assignments.
Driven by a powerful Honda GX200 engine, the G 3500 QHT is the perfect work companion for contractors and demanding users. Equipped with a three piston crankshaft (triplex) pump with professional-grade unloader valve, this unit can handle the largest and most challenging cleaning assignments. Pros will appreciate the 35 ft. high quality kink-free pressure hose, 12" Never-Flat tires for ease of maneuverability and transport as well as a durable welded steel frame with a removable storable handle for compact storage. The frame design is Best In-Class for Maneuverability for Ergonomic Transporation as well as engineered with a low center of gravity for best in class stability. The machine is backed with a limited 3 year warranty for engine, pump, and frame. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|3500
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.6
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine
|GX 200
|Cylinder capacity (CC) (cc³)
|196
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|70.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|84.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|22.4 x 20.7 x 39.4
Accessories
- High-pressure hose: 35 ft
- Spray gun with child safety lock
- Spray lance with Quick Connect adapter (zinc-coated)
- Integrated holder for hose, spray gun and spray lance
- Plant installation: With filter
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Accessories
Find parts for G 3500 QHT
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.