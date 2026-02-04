Driven by a powerful Honda GX200 engine, the G 3500 QHT is the perfect work companion for contractors and demanding users. Equipped with a three piston crankshaft (triplex) pump with professional-grade unloader valve, this unit can handle the largest and most challenging cleaning assignments. Pros will appreciate the 35 ft. high quality kink-free pressure hose, 12" Never-Flat tires for ease of maneuverability and transport as well as a durable welded steel frame with a removable storable handle for compact storage. The frame design is Best In-Class for Maneuverability for Ergonomic Transporation as well as engineered with a low center of gravity for best in class stability. The machine is backed with a limited 3 year warranty for engine, pump, and frame. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.