Conquer your most demanding cleaning challenges with the Kärcher G 3600 P gas pressure washer. This top-of-the-line machine delivers the ultimate cleaning power with its impressive 3600 PSI, effortlessly removing deep-seated dirt and restoring surfaces to their original brilliance. The high flow rate of 2.6 GPM ensures rapid cleaning, allowing you to complete your projects quickly and efficiently. The dependable 5.9 horsepower, 212 cc engine provides the consistent muscle needed for even the toughest jobs. Built for lasting performance, the G 3600 P features a premium Triplex/Crankshaft pump, renowned for its durability and ability to withstand frequent and rigorous use. The included 35 ft. high-pressure hose provides exceptional reach, making it easy to clean long driveways, large homes, and other expansive areas without the inconvenience of constantly relocating the pressure washer. Get everything you need to achieve professional cleaning results right out of the box. The package includes the G 3600 P Pressure Washer, 15° Nozzle, 25° Nozzle, 40° Nozzle, 60° Soap Nozzle, 35' Hose, Spray gun, and spray wand. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.