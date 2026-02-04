Admiral XL
The Admiral XL carpet extractor offers superior cleaning, enhanced performance, and cost reduction. Its ergonomic design reduces fatigue and boosts efficiency. SmartSpeed™ ensures consistent cleaning, conserving resources.
The Admiral XL carpet extractor is the next generation of superior cleaning for large carpeted areas. This extractor is designed to enhance performance, boost productivity, and reduce costs. With its robust and ergonomic design, it provides a more operator-friendly experience, reducing fatigue and improving overall efficiency. The SmartSpeed™ feature ensures consistent and efficient cleaning every time, with visual feedback on the recommended extraction speed. This helps conserve resources, simplifies operator training, and maintains the quality and appearance of your carpets. Our extractor also offers a low moisture application, reducing dry times for faster turnaround, perfect for Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, and Community spaces. Experience its power and transform your carpet cleaning routine today.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Practical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr)
|3200
|Working width (in)
|18
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|12
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|11
|Waterlift (in)
|120
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|90
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.8
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|68
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|126
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|33 x 22 x 45
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Admiral XL
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.