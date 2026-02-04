Admiral 8
Watch your carpet transform back to its original state with the powerful, high-speed Admiral 8.
Make quick work of your soiled floors with the impressive cleaning value of this machine. Everything about it is a breeze to use from the intuitive, ergonomic controls to the easy to adjust brush settings. • Make your job easier and quicker • Adjustable handle with easy-to-use, fingertip controls for superior maneuverability and operator comfort. • No-hose design makes it simple to fill and empty. • Intuitive controls make training a breeze • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas Restore your floors • Efficiently deep cleans carpet • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life The sensible choice • Deep extraction value • Robust design built for reliability • Powerful three stage, bypass, 1.5 hp vac motor • Optional hard floor cleaning kit increases versatility and value.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|15
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|8
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|8
|Waterlift (in)
|120
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|100
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.74
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|68.5
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|45 x 17.5 x 36
