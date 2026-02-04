Admiral 8

Watch your carpet transform back to its original state with the powerful, high-speed Admiral 8.

Make quick work of your soiled floors with the impressive cleaning value of this machine. Everything about it is a breeze to use from the intuitive, ergonomic controls to the easy to adjust brush settings. • Make your job easier and quicker • Adjustable handle with easy-to-use, fingertip controls for superior maneuverability and operator comfort. • No-hose design makes it simple to fill and empty. • Intuitive controls make training a breeze • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas Restore your floors • Efficiently deep cleans carpet • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life The sensible choice • Deep extraction value • Robust design built for reliability • Powerful three stage, bypass, 1.5 hp vac motor • Optional hard floor cleaning kit increases versatility and value.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Working width (in) 15
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 8
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 8
Waterlift (in) 120
Pump Pressure (psi) 100
Water consumption (gal/min) 0.74
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 68.5
Length of cord (ft) 50
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 45 x 17.5 x 36
