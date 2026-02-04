Presto 3

Make spots magically disappear with the Presto 3.

When you need to quickly remove spots there is not a more convenient and easy to use option. Designed to be portable and lightweight, this machine features 1.16 hp motor and a 55 psi pump to clean deep down into the carpet. It also accommodates a variety of tools for any spot or fabric type. • Easy spot removal • Convenient two gallon capacity and well-balanced design provide quick and easy cleaning of carpet spots/stains • Lightweight and portable design makes above-the-floor extraction easy Powerful results • 1.16 hp vacuum motor and 55 psi pump provide more aggressive cleaning and drying power User-friendly features • Accommodates a variety of accessory tools to simplify small area and upholstery cleaning • Translucent recovery tank enables user to monitor recovery water level. • Deluxe model includes standard Presto 3 Hand Tool and the Double Dry™ Hand Tool. The Double Dry™ Hand Tool uses an enclosed jet spray to prevent over spray and dual vacuum ports for bi-directional cleaning and superior water recovery. Features a built-in brush for more aggressive cleaning. • Clear view hand tool shows cleaning results

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 2
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 2
Waterlift (in) 85
Pump Pressure (psi) 53
Length of cord (ft) 25
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 19 x 10 x 16.5
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Presto 3

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.