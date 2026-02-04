Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet

Innovation in interim and deep carpet extraction. A multi-use machine that provides deep extraction and interim encapsulation technology in one. Features 130 Ah wet batteries.

Several uses from one machine, the Commodore™ DUO is the pragmatic choice. With just the turn of a switch, easily change from extraction to interim cleaning. Make room for more storage by replacing two machines with one, or improve your cleaning process by adding productive interim cleaning to the mix. Interim cleaning extends the time between scheduled deep extractions and improves your carpets appearance. This machine operates at only 63 dBA which is perfect for daytime cleaning. Features 130 Ah wet batteries.

Specifications

Technical data

Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr) 13200
Theoretical Productivity - Interim (ft²/hr) 6000
Working width (in) 20
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 19
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 17
Operating speed (mph) 0.6
max. Travel speed (mph) 2.8
Pump Pressure (psi) 100
Water consumption (gal/min) 0.24
Battery type wet
Battery voltage (V) 12
Battery capacity (Ah) 130
Battery quantity 3
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 768
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 54 x 27 x 43
Detergents
Find parts for Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.