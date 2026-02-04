Armada® BRC 45/38
Self-propelled, walk-forward extraction with the Armada® BRC 45/38 provides greater productivity while reducing labor costs.
Looking for an extractor that will make your cleaning jobs easier and more enjoyable while increasing your productivity? Look no further than the Armada® BRC 45/38 Carpet Extractor! This innovative extractor features walk-forward extraction and an articulating head, making it easy to clean carpets with minimal wasted motion. With its large size, the BRC 45/38 is perfect for cleaning large areas quickly and easily. It also features eco!efficiency mode for daytime cleaning, LED display for immediate operator feedback, and a cord management system to help keep things organized. Plus, with its tool-free brush and vacuum shoe removal, daily maintenance is a breeze.
Specifications
Technical data
|Waterlift (inH2O)
|120
|Spray pressure, deep cleaning (psi)
|85
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|10 / 10
|Working width, brush/suction (in)
|18
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|125
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|125
