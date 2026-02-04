Looking for an extractor that will make your cleaning jobs easier and more enjoyable while increasing your productivity? Look no further than the Armada® BRC 45/38 Carpet Extractor! This innovative extractor features walk-forward extraction and an articulating head, making it easy to clean carpets with minimal wasted motion. With its large size, the BRC 45/38 is perfect for cleaning large areas quickly and easily. It also features eco!efficiency mode for daytime cleaning, LED display for immediate operator feedback, and a cord management system to help keep things organized. Plus, with its tool-free brush and vacuum shoe removal, daily maintenance is a breeze.