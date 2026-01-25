Puzzi 10/1
The Puzzi 10/1 is ideal for cleaning smaller to medium-sized carpets, upholstery and textile flooring. The modular accessories are kept directly on the machine. The carrying handle offers a clip for the wand and makes transportation easy.
Perfectly suitable for everyday use. With a powerful 12.5 PSI spray rate, the water and detergent solution is applied to the area being cleaned and picked up immediately by the vacuum nozzle. Cleaned surfaces can be walked on almost right away as very little residual moisture remains. Carpets dry up to 63% faster than those cleaned with other comparable products.
Features and benefits
Outstanding cleaning performance
Cable hook
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|215 - 269
|Air flow (cfm)
|114
|Waterlift (in)
|88
|Spray pressure/ram pressure (bar)
|1
|Spray rate (gal/min)
|0.26
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|2.6 / 2.3
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|23.6
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|23.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|27.2 x 12.8 x 17.3
Accessories
- Upholstery nozzle
- Spray suction hose: 2.5 m
- Industrial Cleaning Systems: 8 ft
- Cable hook
- Floor nozzle: 0.7 ft
- Spray extraction tube: 1 Piece(s)
