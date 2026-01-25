Puzzi 30/4
The Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction cleaner is the economical cleaning solution for large carpet surfaces and makes cleaning ergonomic, stress-free and quick.
With a noise level of 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction cleaner is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner in its class and ideal for low-noise cleaning. With an 8-gallon fresh water capacity and a 14-inch floor nozzle, this innovative spray extraction cleaner is especially suitable for cleaning large carpet areas. The machine design focuses on ergonomic, stress-free and time-saving cleaning. The EASY Operation concept and the ergonomic upright stance make handling much easier. The learning curve is short, thanks to easily understandable pictograms. The dirty water tank is removable, and the handle and shape of the tank are designed for ergonomic carrying. The tank is easy to clean, which also makes it suitable for filling the fresh water tank. The short setup period saves time and money. The drying time with this machine is up to 30% shorter than with competitive products. This is partially due to the flexible suction lip, which always ensures an optimal suction angle. The Puzzi 30/4 is easy to carry, even when lying flat with a full fresh water tank, and its large castor wheels make it easy to transport over stairs.
Features and benefits
Removable wastewater container
Extremely quiet
Large tank capacity
Large transport wheels
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|646 - 807
|Air flow (cfm)
|157
|Waterlift (in)
|85
|Spray pressure/ram pressure (bar)
|4
|Spray rate (gal/min/l/s)
|0.78 / 3
|Power (A)
|10
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|8 / 4
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|57.3
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|61.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|23.2 x 18.5 x 30.8
Accessories
- Spray suction hose: 4 m
- Industrial Cleaning Systems: 13 ft
- Floor nozzle: 1.1 ft
- Spray extraction tube: 1 Piece(s), 700 mm, Stainless steel
