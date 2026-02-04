BRC 46/76 W
The Kärcher BRC 46/76 W carpet extractor is designed for exceptional maneuverability in small areas and provides excellent recovery for faster drying times.
The Kärcher BRC 46/76 W carpet extractor is self-propelled for increased productivity. The BRC 46/76 W self-contained extractor provides superior cleaning performance and innovative technology in a durable, easy-to-use design. Its all-in-one controls and ergonomically designed handle simplify use and increase operator comfort. A low profile and compact design provide exceptional maneuverability for professional results every time. Combine the BRC 46/76 W with optional accessories for spot, stair and furniture cleaning. Features include 18" working width brushes, 22" working width vacuum, compact design, 20-gallon recovery and solution tank and easy to use controls.
Specifications
Technical data
|Foam lance holder set
|Windsor
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr)
|5000
|Working width (in)
|18
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|20
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|20
|Waterlift (in)
|117
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|100
|Length of cord (ft)
|75
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|51 x 22 x 44
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BRC 46/76 W
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.