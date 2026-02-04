The Kärcher BRC 46/76 W carpet extractor is self-propelled for increased productivity. The BRC 46/76 W self-contained extractor provides superior cleaning performance and innovative technology in a durable, easy-to-use design. Its all-in-one controls and ergonomically designed handle simplify use and increase operator comfort. A low profile and compact design provide exceptional maneuverability for professional results every time. Combine the BRC 46/76 W with optional accessories for spot, stair and furniture cleaning. Features include 18" working width brushes, 22" working width vacuum, compact design, 20-gallon recovery and solution tank and easy to use controls.