BRC 46/76 W

The Kärcher BRC 46/76 W carpet extractor is designed for exceptional maneuverability in small areas and provides excellent recovery for faster drying times.

The Kärcher BRC 46/76 W carpet extractor is self-propelled for increased productivity. The BRC 46/76 W self-contained extractor provides superior cleaning performance and innovative technology in a durable, easy-to-use design. Its all-in-one controls and ergonomically designed handle simplify use and increase operator comfort. A low profile and compact design provide exceptional maneuverability for professional results every time. Combine the BRC 46/76 W with optional accessories for spot, stair and furniture cleaning. Features include 18" working width brushes, 22" working width vacuum, compact design, 20-gallon recovery and solution tank and easy to use controls.

Specifications

Technical data

Foam lance holder set Windsor
Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr) 5000
Working width (in) 18
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 20
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 20
Waterlift (in) 117
Pump Pressure (psi) 100
Length of cord (ft) 75
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 51 x 22 x 44
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BRC 46/76 W

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.