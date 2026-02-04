Cadet 7

Nothing matches the value and ease of use of the Cadet 7 self-contained extractor.

The Cadet 7 is a robust and efficient carpet extractor that deep cleans carpets to like-new condition. Using a 7-gallon solution tank and 7-gallon recovery tank, this machine sprays a diluted solution onto the carpet where it can be agitated using a 15-inch brush. Its floating vacuum shoe then follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery. Brush settings are adjustable to eight cleaning positions and a storage position to increase brush life. Accessory tools can also be attached to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas. The Cadet 7 is easy to use thanks in part to it intuitive operator controls, and its ergonomic design allows for hours of pain-free operation.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Working width (in) 15
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 7
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 7
Waterlift (in) 120
Pump Pressure (psi) 90
Water consumption (gal/min) 0.8
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 70
Length of cord (ft) 50
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 41 x 17.5 x 34
