Cadet 7
Nothing matches the value and ease of use of the Cadet 7 self-contained extractor.
The Cadet 7 is a robust and efficient carpet extractor that deep cleans carpets to like-new condition. Using a 7-gallon solution tank and 7-gallon recovery tank, this machine sprays a diluted solution onto the carpet where it can be agitated using a 15-inch brush. Its floating vacuum shoe then follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery. Brush settings are adjustable to eight cleaning positions and a storage position to increase brush life. Accessory tools can also be attached to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas. The Cadet 7 is easy to use thanks in part to it intuitive operator controls, and its ergonomic design allows for hours of pain-free operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|15
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|7
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|7
|Waterlift (in)
|120
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|90
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.8
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|70
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|41 x 17.5 x 34
Videos
Detergents
Find parts for Cadet 7
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.