Clipper™ 12
It’s easy to see why the Clipper™ 12 is the industry’s most productive mid-sized, walk-behind carpet extractor.
The ergonomic design and intuitive control panel make this a very user-friendly model. Its powerful vac motor and floating vac shoe ensure that your floors are restored to like-new condition. • Work smarter, not harder • Flip handle for push or pull operation to increase extraction productivity • Convenient fingertip controls for operator comfort • Recovery tank lifts off for easy dumping • Easy fill tank • Intuitive controls for quick training • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas Brighten your floors • Powerfully cleans even the dirtiest of carpets • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life A solid investment • Deep extraction performance • Durable design • Powerful three stage, bypass, 1.5 hp vac motor • Optional hard floor cleaning kit increases versatility and value.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|18
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|12
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|12
|Waterlift (in)
|120
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|100
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.94
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|68.7
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|43 x 22 x 32.5
