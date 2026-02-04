Clipper™ 12

It’s easy to see why the Clipper™ 12 is the industry’s most productive mid-sized, walk-behind carpet extractor.

The ergonomic design and intuitive control panel make this a very user-friendly model. Its powerful vac motor and floating vac shoe ensure that your floors are restored to like-new condition. • Work smarter, not harder • Flip handle for push or pull operation to increase extraction productivity • Convenient fingertip controls for operator comfort • Recovery tank lifts off for easy dumping • Easy fill tank • Intuitive controls for quick training • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas Brighten your floors • Powerfully cleans even the dirtiest of carpets • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life A solid investment • Deep extraction performance • Durable design • Powerful three stage, bypass, 1.5 hp vac motor • Optional hard floor cleaning kit increases versatility and value.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Working width (in) 18
Cleaning solution capacity (gal) 12
Dirty water container capacity (gal) 12
Waterlift (in) 120
Pump Pressure (psi) 100
Water consumption (gal/min) 0.94
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 68.7
Length of cord (ft) 50
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 43 x 22 x 32.5
