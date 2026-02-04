K 2 Power Control
The Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer is perfect for cleaning bicycles, garden tools, patio furniture and more.
Become a cleaning expert with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. In combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer, you can achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant to assist the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The pressure washer is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1700
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.4
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|215
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|11.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|15.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.7 x 11 x 23.1
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power Spray lance
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 26 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
