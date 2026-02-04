The K 3 Power Control pressure washer, supplemented with the Kärcher Home & Garden app, makes even better cleaning results possible – and turns you into a cleaning expert. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for maximum control and the ideal pressure for every surface. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, onboard accessory storage, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle to lift onto a shelf or load into a car trunk. Made in Germany. NOTE: Please see the assembly instructions PDF below for correct attachment of the high pressure hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.