K 3 Power Control
K 3 Power Control pressure washer with Power Control spray gun and lances. Use the Kärcher app for practical tips for efficient cleaning results. Made in Germany.
The K 3 Power Control pressure washer, supplemented with the Kärcher Home & Garden app, makes even better cleaning results possible – and turns you into a cleaning expert. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for maximum control and the ideal pressure for every surface. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, onboard accessory storage, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle to lift onto a shelf or load into a car trunk. Made in Germany. NOTE: Please see the assembly instructions PDF below for correct attachment of the high pressure hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – indicates the settings that have been selected. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1800
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.45
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|265
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°C)
|40
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|12.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|17.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.7 x 11 x 26.7
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
